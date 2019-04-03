Estonian prosecutor receives criminal complaint against Swedbank from Browder

FILE PHOTO: Swedbank signs are seen on a building in Vilnius, Lithuania March 30, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

TALLINN (Reuters) - Estonia’s State Prosecutor on April 2 received a criminal complaint against Swedbank brought by investor Bill Browder, and will decided whether to begin an investigation within the next 10 days, a spokeswoman for the prosecutors’ office said on Wednesday.

“At the moment the prosecutor is analyzing the data and the decision on whether to start an investigation will be made within 10 days,” said the spokeswoman, who declined to comment on the content of the filing.