French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz for a working lunch over security in the union at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - Europe wants to keep its borders open but wants to better protect its external borders, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

Macron was speaking at a news conference after talks on the fight against Islamist extremism.