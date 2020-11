French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (not seen) for a working lunch over security in the union at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - The threat of terrorism is a European reality that needs a coordinated and quick answer, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

Macron also told reporters that Europe must work on a re-think of its open-border Schengen area.