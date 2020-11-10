Germany's Merkel urges European border reform after terrorist attacks

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a virtual news conference with French president Emmanuel Macron, on the screen, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel, at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany November 10, 2020. Markus Schreiber/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said it was urgently necessary for Europe to reform the open-border Schengen area in light of recent terrorist attacks.

“I want to mention the entry-exit system in the Schengen area, which should be ready in 2022,” she said after a meeting with other European leaders on Tuesday.

“It is vitally necessary to know who comes in and who leaves the Schengen area.”