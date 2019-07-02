European earnings seen rising 1.8% in second-quarter: Refinitiv

MILAN (Reuters) - Companies listed on the pan-European STOXX 600 index are expected to report a 1.8% earnings growth in the second quarter compared to a year earlier, according data from I/B/E/S Refinitiv.
That represents an improvement compared to the previous quarter when earnings fell 2.0%, but a sharp decline versus the same quarter of last year when earnings rose 9.7%.
Revenue growth is expected at 1.1% in the second quarter, down from 3.6% in the first quarter and from 3.2% in the same quarter of 2018, the data showed.
Excluding the energy sector, earnings are expected to increase 1.3% in the second quarter with revenues rising 3.2%.
Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan