European earnings seen rising 1.8% in second-quarter: Refinitiv

FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Staff/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Companies listed on the pan-European STOXX 600 index are expected to report a 1.8% earnings growth in the second quarter compared to a year earlier, according data from I/B/E/S Refinitiv.

That represents an improvement compared to the previous quarter when earnings fell 2.0%, but a sharp decline versus the same quarter of last year when earnings rose 9.7%.

Revenue growth is expected at 1.1% in the second quarter, down from 3.6% in the first quarter and from 3.2% in the same quarter of 2018, the data showed.

Excluding the energy sector, earnings are expected to increase 1.3% in the second quarter with revenues rising 3.2%.