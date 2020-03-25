Coronavirus lockdowns seen hitting Europe Inc earnings heavily

LONDON (Reuters) - Europe Inc’s profit expectations for the first and second quarters deteriorated sharply, Refinitiv’s data showed on Tuesday, as countries such as the UK, Italy, France and Spain went into a lockdown to fight the coronavirus outbreak.
Companies listed on the pan-European STOXX 600 are now expected to report a 14.9% decline in earnings in the second quarter, down from an 8.2% drop forecast the week before.
As Europe stares at a deep recession, Swiss bank UBS said it expected European companies to report a 33% drop in 2020 earnings per share.
Business activity collapsed from Australia, Japan and Western Europe to the United States at a record pace in March as measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic hammer the world economy, cementing economists’ views of a deep global recession.
Before the virus outbreak, analysts were expecting Europe to end its corporate recession which lasted throughout 2019, but those hopes have since been quashed.
