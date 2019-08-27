Europe Inc profits seen declining further in third quarter: Refinitiv data

FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, August 26, 2019. REUTERS/Staff

LONDON (Reuters) - Earnings and revenue expectations for the third quarter have deteriorated further for European companies, according to data on Tuesday, as the region continues to struggle with Brexit, the protracted U.S.-China trade war and Italy’s political crisis.

Companies listed on the pan-European STOXX 600 index are expected to report a 2% decline in earnings for the July-September quarter, which would mark the third straight quarter of deterioration, according to the latest data from I/B/E/S Refinitiv. Analysts had expected a 1% drop two weeks ago.

With the second-quarter earnings season nearly over, profits are expected to fall 2.4% mainly dragged down by big disappointments in energy, mining and consumer cyclical sectors. This also represents a corporate earnings recession in the region following a decline in Q1.

Revenue for the second quarter is seen rising 3.1%, but it is expected to decline 0.2% in Q3, the first negative reading since Q1 2018.