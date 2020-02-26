European companies seen reporting bigger drop in quarterly profits

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Staff

LONDON (Reuters) - European companies are expected to report a 1.2% fall in profits year-on-year in the fourth quarter, according to I/B/E/S Refinitiv data, a bigger drop than previously expected which would keep them stuck in a year-long earnings recession.

Companies listed on the pan-European STOXX 600 index had been expected last week to report a 0.2% decrease, according to I/B/E/S Refinitiv.

The decline would mark the fourth straight quarter of falling profits.