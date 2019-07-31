Europe Inc may avoid second-quarter corporate recession: Refinitiv data

FILE PHOTO: General view of the Frankfurt stock exchange, Germany, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

MILAN/LONDON (Reuters) - Companies listed on the pan-European STOXX 600 index are expected to report a 0.6% rise in second-quarter earnings, averting a corporate recession even as growth expectations for the full year dim, according to data from I/B/E/S Refinitiv.

The change is a reversal from 0.5% fall estimated a week ago and comes after a string of downgrades in the consensus.

If growth is confirmed Europe would avoid the first back-to-back quarterly earnings decline since the second and third quarters of 2016. Earnings in the first quarter of this year fell 2.0%.

The new estimate released late on Tuesday is still down from more than 3.6% growth expected two months ago and marks a sharp decline versus the same quarter of last year when earnings rose 9.7%.

This quarter’s results season has been seen as a crucial test of the stock market rally as investors turn their attention to the region’s corporate health, while the European Central Bank prepares for potential stimulus measures to shore up the slowing economy.

Europe’s STOXX 600 second-quarter revenue is seen rising 2.7%, an increase from 0.9% seen a week ago and compared to the 3.2% growth posted last year.

A fifth of companies, or 115, have reported earnings for the three months to end-June so far, with just over half beating analysts’ estimates, the report said. That’s broadly in-line with historic averages.

The majority of healthcare companies that have reported so far have exceeded forecasts, while telecoms and the basic materials sector have suffered the highest number of below-consensus numbers, the report shows.

(Graphic: Refinitiv earnings forecasts - tmsnrt.rs/2MrsgLV)