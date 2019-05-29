'Problems' with Howden Joinery pricing cause jump in European index: STOXX Ltd

LONDON (Reuters) - A spike in the pan-European STOXX 600 and industrial goods and services indexes early on Wednesday was due to “problems with pricing data” for Howden Joinery shares, index provider STOXX Ltd said in an email to clients.

The issues occurred between 07:06:30 and 07:08:45 GMT, the company said. All indexes including Howden Joinery were showing incorrect prices during that period of time, a STOXX spokesman said over the phone, adding he did not have any further details.

While the sudden jump in the indexes during the two minutes was very clear, there was no discernible move in Howden shares at that time.

Howden, which makes fitted kitchens and joinery products, had not been contacted by STOXX Ltd by 0900 GMT, according to a press representative of the company.

“We apologize for any inconvenience we may have caused,” STOXX Ltd said to clients.