October 30, 2019 / 8:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

Auto stocks limit losses for Europe, trade doubts linger

FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Staff

(Reuters) - European shares struggled for direction on Wednesday as losses due to uncertainty around an interim U.S.-China trade deal were curtailed by a jump in auto stocks following merger talks between Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was flat at 0810 GMT, with auto stocks .SXAP climbing 1.2% to their highest level in nearly six months.

Italian-American carmaker Fiat Chrysler (FCHA.MI) confirmed merger talks with French rival PSA (PEUP.PA), a potential deal that could reshape the global auto industry and create a European powerhouse.

Shares of both companies rose between 7% and 8%, topping the benchmark STOXX 600 index.

However, concerns over the U.S.-China trade pact resurfaced after a U.S. administration official told Reuters that it might not be completed in time for the leaders of the two countries to sign in Chile next month.

Trade-sensitive tech .SX8P and commodity-linked stocks .SXPP were the biggest decliners among the major European sub-sectors.

Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) fell 5% after reporting a loss for the second consecutive quarter, partly due to costs for a major restructuring.

Markets now await a raft of euro zone economic indicators that will shed light on the health of the trading bloc, along with an expected interest-rate cut at the U.S. Federal Reserve’s meeting later in the day.

