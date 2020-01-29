Bank stocks lift European shares

FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Staff

(Reuters) - European shares gained slightly on Wednesday, helped by bank stocks following strong results from Santander, but mounting concerns about the fast-spreading coronavirus kept a lid on gains.

By 0809 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.1%, continuing a recovery from a selloff earlier this week.

Spain's IBEX .IBEX outperformed regional bourses, lifted by a 2% rise in Santander (SAN.MC). The lender posted a higher quarterly net profit, boosted by a solid underlying performance in its main market Brazil and capital gains.

The banks index .SX7P climbed 0.5%, the most among the main European subsectors.

Shares of Apple Inc (AAPL.O) suppliers including Infineon Technologies AG (IFXGn.DE), AMS AG (AMS.S) and STMicroelectronics NV (STM.MI) gained after the iPhone maker beat sales and profit estimates for the holiday shopping quarter.