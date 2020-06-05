Banks shine as European stock market rally resumes

FILE PHOTO: A man walks towards the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

(Reuters) - European shares resumed their rally on Friday as a bumper stimulus from the European Central Bank fuelled hopes of a faster economic recovery, putting the main benchmarks on course for their best week in two months.

The pan-European STOXX 600 gained 1.2% by 0722 GMT, led by a 3% jump in bank stocks .SX7P. Insurers .SXIP, automakers .SXAP and travel stocks .SXTP also rose more than 2%.

Global equity markets have climbed strongly this week, with Wall Street indexes nearing record levels as investors focussed on re-opening of economies.

The STOXX 600 is about 15% below all-time highs, but has recovered more than 37% from March lows as fresh stimulus plans for Europe spurred a move into economically sensitive cyclical sectors.

British Airways owner-IAG (ICAG.L) and easyJet (EZJ.L) jumped nearly 9%, topping gains on the STOXX 600.