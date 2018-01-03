FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Iran
Myanmar
Predictions 2018
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Special Reports
Venezuela
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Future Of Money
#Business News
January 3, 2018 / 8:35 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Buoyant retailers lead European shares higher

Kit Rees

3 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - European shares advanced on Wednesday, recovering from a muted start to the year’s trading as retail stocks led the way on a day when implementation of the new MiFID financial market rules also attracted attention.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.3 percent at 0925 GMT, while euro zone blue chips .STOXX50E gained 0.2 percent. Germany's DAX .GDAXI rose 0.4 percent and Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE was flat as a stronger pound weighed.

While gains among industrials, healthcare and technology companies supported indexes, trading was expected to be cautious after the holiday season and on the first day the European Union’s new market rules came into force.

Though company news was sparse, shares in British retailer Next (NXT.L) jumped more than 7 percent to the top of the STOXX after it raised profit guidance on better than expected Christmas sales.

Next is the first major listed retailer to give an update on Christmas trading, but its upbeat update also lifted peer Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) by 1.4 percent.

“As much as (Next‘s) update is good news, the constant update-by-update tinkering of guidance and sharp reactions by the share price just goes to show how shareholders are at the mercy of UK consumer trends and whims,” said Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets.

“The retail sector is a very tricky one.”

Europe’s retail index .SXRP was up 0.7 percent, though it lost 3 percent over 2017.

Shares in furniture retailer Steinhoff (SNHG.DE) were the biggest risers, up 12.8 percent.

    Europe’s energy sector .SXEP built on the previous sessions’ gains with a 0.7 percent advance, helped by firmer oil prices.

    Shares in semiconductor maker AMS (AMS.S) were also buoyant, up 2.7 percent after4 strong gains in the previous session for U.S. technology peers.

    While falls were limited, outside of the STOXX 600 shares in builder Carillion (CLLN.L) were down 3.8 percent after Britain’s markets watchdog opened an investigation into the company.

    (To view a graphic on European Sectors, click reut.rs/2CLe1ur)

    Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Alison Williams and David Goodman

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.