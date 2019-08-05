China worries hit European stocks, HSBC dips

HSBC's building in Canary Wharf is seen behind a City of London sign outside Billingsgate Market in London, Britain, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

(Reuters) - European shares fell to two-month lows on Monday as anxiety over U.S.-China trade frictions drove investors toward traditional safe-havens including government bonds, while HSBC shares dipped 1% after the shock departure of Chief Executive John Flint.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1% adding to a 2.5% fall on Friday, its worst day so far in 2019, after U.S. President Donald Trump upped the ante on China by slapping 10% tariffs on another $300 billion in imports.

The basic resources index of miners and other commodities firms .SXPP led declines, with metals prices falling as China’s offshore yuan CFXS= hit a record low, making it expensive for the world’s biggest copper consumer to buy dollar-denominated metals.

HSBC (HSBA.L) shares matched the roughly 1% fall in the pan-European index after it announced Flint’s departure after just 18 months in the job.

The Asia-focussed bank, grappling with the escalation of the trade war with China and a swing towards a new round of monetary easing, also reported a 15.9% rise in first-half pretax profit.

Shares in German group Metro (B4B.DE) fell 6% after Czech businessman Daniel Kretinsky’s investment vehicle denied reports it was considering raising its takeover offer price for the German retailer and wholesaler.

Defensive plays real estate .SX86P and utilities .SX6P stocks both outperformed.