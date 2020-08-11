Europe near three-week high as auto, travel shares surge

(Reuters) - European stocks hit a near three-week high on Tuesday as automakers gained on a surge in China sales numbers, with hopes of a steady economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis boosting global sentiment.

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Staff

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.6%, led again by a rally in sectors more exposed to economic swings like travel and leisure .SXTP, miners .SXPP and energy firms .SXEP.

Automakers .SXAP surged 3.1% after data showed China’s auto sales climbed 16.4% in July, the fourth straight month of gains as the world’s biggest vehicle market comes off lows hit during coronavirus lockdown.

Improving economic data in Europe, hopes of more stimulus and a vaccine for the COVID-19 have put the STOXX 600 on course for strong gains in August despite souring U.S.-China relations and uncertainty over the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

“There has been a decent tick-up in economic growth momentum, and earnings for some of the cyclical sectors have come in better than expected,” said Paul Danis, chief global strategist at wealth manager Brewin Dolphin.

“There is a good reason to believe that some of the beaten-down value names could pick up. But it does make sense to have bias for the mega-cap growth names.”

Positive earnings also added to the mood, with German online fashion retailer Zalando SE (ZALG.DE) rising 3.4% after reporting a more than doubling of sales on its site.

Meal-kit delivery firm HelloFresh (HFGG.DE), whose shares have more than doubled in value this year, rose 2.8% after it raised its full-year guidance.

Investors globally took heart from signs that the latest U.S.-China sparring appears not to have spilled over into their trade deal and continued to expect additional U.S. fiscal stimulus.[MKTS/GLOB]

UK's FTSE 100 .FTSE climbed 1.8% even as data showed the number of people in work in Britain fell by 220,000 in the three months to June, the most since 2009. [.L]

Holiday Inn-owner InterContinental Hotels (IHG.L) gained 3.5% as it saw some “very early” signs of a recovery in demand, but its profit slumped 82% in the first half of 2020.

Domino’s Pizza Group (DOM.L) slipped 1.9% as a fall in overall orders and the additional costs of cooking and delivering its pizzas safely hurt its first-half operating earnings.