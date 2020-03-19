European rout pauses as stimulus calms recession panic

FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, February March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Staff

(Reuters) - European shares edged higher from near-seven year lows on Thursday as another set of dramatic stimulus measures by the bloc’s central bank injected a ray of hope around its preparedness to tackle a major health crisis gripping the continent.

After volatile trading in Euro Stoxx 50 futures STXEc1 earlier in the day, the pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.5% at 0815 GMT, with almost all the major country indexes trading higher.

The European Central Bank joined peers in Japan, Australia and the United States in launching a fresh wave of emergency stimulus to help businesses battered by a near halt in economic activity from the coronavirus pandemic.

Although banking .SX7P and oil and gas .SXEP stocks rose in early trading, travel and leisure firms .SXTP fell another 3% on growing concerns of a complete collapse of the sector.

Germany’s Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) said on Thursday the airline industry may not survive without state aid if the virus outbreak lasted for a long time.