European shares build on gains while autos sink on Daimler tariff hit

LONDON (Reuters) - Autos stocks were the outlier in a continued relief rally in European shares on Thursday, sinking after German carmaker Daimler (DAIGn.DE) warned profit would be hit by higher tariffs.

FILE PHOTO: The German share price index, DAX board, is seen at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Staff/Remote

The autos sector sank 1.4 percent to a nine-month low while the pan-European STOXX 600 gained 0.4 percent by 0730 GMT, riding on a wave of gains in Asian markets and Wall Street as no new salvos were exchanged in an ongoing U.S.-China trade spat.

Equity markets have been relatively resilient in the face of mounting trade concerns but fell broadly this week as U.S. President Donald Trump threatened additional tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

Daimler became the most high-profile European firm yet to factor higher tariffs into its outlook, warning profits would be hit by Chinese tariffs on car imports from the U.S.

Daimler (DAIGn.DE) shares fell 2.8 percent, BMW (BMWG.DE) fell 1.9 percent and Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) fell 1 percent. Tyre maker Continental (CONG.DE) fell 1.3 percent.

France’s Peugeot (PEUP.PA) fell 1.3 percent, a top CAC 40 loser, while auto supplier Valeo (VLOF.PA) declined 0.5 percent.

Germany's DAX .GDAXI underperformed peers but still managed a 0.2 percent gain despite the carmakers' losses.

Healthcare stocks were the top boost to the index as Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) jumped 4.4 percent to the top of the STOXX after the pharma company announced trial results for its oral diabetes drug.

Consumer staples stocks such as British American Tobacco (BATS.L), Unilever (ULVR.L), ABInBev (ABI.BR) and Nestle (NESN.S) were also top drivers of Europe’s gains. The dollar earners have benefited from the recent strength in the dollar.