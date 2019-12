European shares edge lower ahead of Christmas holiday break

FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, December 20, 2019. REUTERS/Staff

(Reuters) - European shares dipped slightly on Monday after nearing a record high in the previous session, as trading thinned ahead of the Christmas and Boxing Day holidays later in the week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.1% at 0814 GMT, with the banking sector .SX7P leading declines.

An improving outlook on the global economy and optimism around a smoother Brexit had sent European equities to an all-time high last week, with the benchmark index logging its biggest weekly gain in two months.

But with an initial U.S.-China trade deal unlikely to be signed this year, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s willingness to take a hard line on future Brexit negotiations, analysts said stocks had little reason to move much from current levels.

A 3% decline for Italian infrastructure group Atlantia (ATL.MI) pressured the wider country index .FTMIB.

On Saturday, a report said the Italian government had provisionally approved a document to make it easier to revoke concessions to operate motorways. The decree does not mention Atlantia, but a government source told Reuters that the measures could be applied to it.