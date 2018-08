European shares edge up as Chinese stocks recover

LONDON (Reuters) - European shares edged up at the open on Friday in the wake of Chinese stocks recouping earlier losses after U.S.-China trade talks ended without progress but did not sink hopes for a later resolution of the conflict.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work at their desks in front of the German share price index, DAX board, at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Staff/Remote/File Photo

At 0730 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.2 percent with rises across most bourses on the continent and gains among miners, banks and car markers notably.

Autos .SXAP rose 0.4 percent after being among the worst-performing sector this week since a surprise profit warning from tire maker Continental hit amid on-going tariff fears.

Basic materials .SXPP rose 0.7 percent as London copper prices recovered. Antofagasta (ANTO.L) was a top gainer, rising 2.2 percent.

Shares in Irish construction company Kingspan (KSP.I) posted the top performance with a 7.7 percent rise and were on track for their best day in over a year after publishing first half results.

Among smaller companies, Swiss semiconductor maker U-Blox sank 15 percent after it announced disappointing results and cut its guidance for the year, with traders flagging its China business as particularly disappointing.

Analysts said investors were also likely to exercise caution ahead of a speech later on Friday by Jerome Powell in which the Federal Reserve chairman he is expected to give fresh clues on the direction of U.S. monetary policy.