August 15, 2018 / 7:51 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

European shares edge up, ignore emerging markets losses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - European shares edged up on Wednesday, ignoring heavy losses overnight on emerging markets as, amidst the gloom, the Turkish currency crisis seemed to ease at least temporarily with the lira recovering from record lows.

FILE PHOTO: A share trader checks his screens at the stock exchangee in Frankfurt, Germany, November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

At 0715 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.1 percent with most major bourses trading in positive territory.

A number of corporate earnings triggered sharp share price moves, such as for Danish wind turbine maker Vestas (VWS.CO), which jumped 8.8 percent after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter operating profits.

Also in Denmark, audio maker (WDH.CO) William Demant fell 8 percent after it published a trading update which Bernstein analysts said lifted its guidance “perhaps less than consensus would have hoped for”.

Brokers’ recommendations also affected early trading with Amundi rising 5.6 percent after Morgan Stanley upgraded the French asset manager to “overweight”.

Atlantia (ATL.MI), which owns Autostrade per l’Italia, was down 5.4 percent after Italy’s transport minister called for senior managers to resign at the company operating the bridge that collapsed in the port city of Genoa.

editing by David Stamp

