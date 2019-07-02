European shares eke out gains as trade fueled rally fades

FILE PHOTO - The German share price index, DAX board, is seen at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Tilman Blasshofer

(Reuters) - European shares edged higher in early trading on Tuesday, following a rally from the previous session, but Washington’s tariff threats on $4 billion of additional EU goods kept gains in check.

Days after reaching a truce in the U.S.-China trade war, the U.S. government on Monday ratcheted up pressure on Europe in a long-running dispute over aircraft subsidies.

Planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) dropped 1% and pressured France's CAC 40 index .FCHI, which underperformed the pan-European STOXX 600 index's 0.2% gain by 0715 GMT.

The U.S. Trade Representative’s office released a list of additional products - including olives, Italian cheese and Scotch whiskey - that could be hit with tariffs, on top of products worth $21 billion that were announced in April.

Financials .SXFP rose 0.4% and was the biggest boost to markets, as shares of HSBC Holdings (HSBA.L) rose 0.4% and Prudential Plc (PRU.L) climbed 1%.