Business News
July 2, 2019 / 7:42 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

European shares eke out gains as trade fueled rally fades

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - The German share price index, DAX board, is seen at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Tilman Blasshofer

(Reuters) - European shares edged higher in early trading on Tuesday, following a rally from the previous session, but Washington’s tariff threats on $4 billion of additional EU goods kept gains in check.

Days after reaching a truce in the U.S.-China trade war, the U.S. government on Monday ratcheted up pressure on Europe in a long-running dispute over aircraft subsidies.

Planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) dropped 1% and pressured France's CAC 40 index .FCHI, which underperformed the pan-European STOXX 600 index's 0.2% gain by 0715 GMT.

The U.S. Trade Representative’s office released a list of additional products - including olives, Italian cheese and Scotch whiskey - that could be hit with tariffs, on top of products worth $21 billion that were announced in April.

Financials .SXFP rose 0.4% and was the biggest boost to markets, as shares of HSBC Holdings (HSBA.L) rose 0.4% and Prudential Plc (PRU.L) climbed 1%.

Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below