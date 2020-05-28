European shares extend gains on stimulus boost

FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Staff

(Reuters) - European shares rose for the fourth straight session on Thursday, as optimism over businesses returning to work and a massive stimulus plan for the European Union outweighed concerns over rising U.S.-China tensions.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.6% by 0718 GMT, with travel & leisure .SXTP, telecoms .SXKP and automakers .SXAP leading the gains.

The benchmark index has climbed more than 30% from March lows as investors pinned hopes on a gradual recovery with policymakers injecting trillions of dollars in the global economy and drugmakers racing to develop a coronavirus vaccine.

French aerospace companies Airbus (AIR.PA) and Safran (SAF.PA) rose 0.5% and 2.2%, respectively, after Boeing Co (BA.N) said it had resumed production of its 737 MAX passenger jet at its Washington plant.

Scandinavian airline SAS (SAS.ST) slumped 9.1% after reporting a deep loss in the second quarter and said it was in intensive talks with shareholders to tap more funding to help it ride out a collapse in global air travel.