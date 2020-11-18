European shares extend losses as virus worries offset vaccine cheer

FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Staff

(Reuters) - European stocks slipped on Wednesday as worries about further economic damage and fresh lockdown measures caused by a resurgent pandemic dented recent optimism over promising vaccine trial results.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX extended losses for a second session after dropping 0.4% by 0805 GMT.

Real estate .SX86P and energy stocks .SXEP fell the most, while tech stocks .SX8P advanced.

Britain's RSA Insurance RSA.L rose 3.8% to the top of the STOXX 600 index after the company said it had received a cash offer worth 7.2 billion pounds ($9.55 billion) from Canadian peer Intact Financial IFC.TO and Danish insurer Tryg TRYG.CO.

Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE gained 0.8% after the German stock exchange operator said it would acquire an 80% stake in corporate governance adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) for about $1.8 billion.