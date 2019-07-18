European shares fall as tech heavyweight SAP flags trade worries

FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, July 17, 2019. REUTERS/Staff/File Photo

(Reuters) - Technology stocks led a slide in European shares on Thursday as software firm SAP reported poor results and was the latest to point out the impact of a protracted trade war between the United States and China on its earnings.

Europe’s most valuable tech company SAP (SAPG.DE) slipped 6.9% after telling investors they will have to wait till next year for a major improvement in margins as the business software group reported a 21% decline in quarterly operating profit.

That pushed Germany's DAX .GDAXI down 1.1% and weighed on the pan-European stocks benchmark index , which slipped 0.6% by 0711 GMT.

Industrial company Indutrade AB (INDT.ST) tumbled nearly 12%, the most among on the benchmark index, after reporting second-quarter results.