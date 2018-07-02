FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 2, 2018 / 7:47 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

European shares fall as trade worries, German politics bite

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - European shares opened lower on Monday as on-going worries about the U.S. trade policies and concerns about German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition weighed on sentiment.

FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

The pan-European STOXX 600 was down about 1.2 percent by 0730 GMT in line with Germany's trade-sensitive DAX. .GDAXI

In London, the FTSE 100 was down 1.1 percent and British gambling technology company Playtech (PTEC.L) posted the worst performance, losing over 20 percent after it disappointed investors with a trading update.

Among rare winners, British software company Micro Focus International (MCRO.L) was up 3.3 percent after it said it had agreed to sell its Linux operating system SUSE business to a private equity fund advised by Sweden’s EQT Partners for $2.535 billion.

In the mid-cap segment of the market, Vedanta Resources (VED.L) surged over 25 percent after chairman Anil Agarwal’s family trust agreed to a deal that values the mining conglomerate at 2.3 billion pounds.

Milan's FTSE MIB .FTMIB was down 1.9 percent with Italian pharmaceutical group Recordati (RECI.MI) falling over 15 percent after a consortium of investment funds controlled by CVC Capital Partners has agreed to buy a stake at a discount.

Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Editing by Toby Chopra

