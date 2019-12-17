European shares fall on Unilever sales warning, hard Brexit concerns

FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, December 16, 2019. REUTERS/Staff

LONDON (Reuters) - European shares paused after a record run on Tuesday as a sales warning from Unilever and concerns that Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson could take a hard stance on the transition period for Brexit dented UK stocks.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE slipped 0.2% by 0817 GMT, handing back gains after its strongest rally in nearly a year on Monday after reports that Johnson will use his control of parliament to outlaw any extension of the Brexit transition period beyond 2020. The UK's domestically-focused mid-cap index .FTMC was down 1.1%.

The broader European equities index , down 0.5%, came off record highs. Consumer goods giant Unilever (ULVR.L) slid 5.9% after it warned that 2019 sales would grow slightly below its expectations, citing tough trading conditions in West Africa and a slowdown in south Asia.

Europe’s personal & household goods sector .SXQP fell 1.9%.

Airbus (AIR.PA) rose 0.5% after rival Boeing (BA.N) said it would suspend production of its best-selling 737 MAX jetliner in January, although shares in aero parts makers Safran (SAF.PA) and Melrose (MRON.L) fell 2.3% and 0.6%, respectively.