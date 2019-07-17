European shares flat after mixed corporate results

FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Staff/File Photo

(Reuters) - European shares were flat in early trading on Wednesday as investors parsed through a mixed bag of corporate results, with rising Brexit uncertainty and trade tensions limiting the gains.

The banking sector .SX7P fell 0.8%, led by Swedish banks, as Handelsbanken (SHBa.ST) fell on poor results, while Swedbank (SWEDa.ST) slipped after cutting its shareholder pay-out policy.

The tech sector .SX8P outperformed the broader market after ASML (ASML.AS) reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

The sector rose was up 0.6%, also helped by gains in mobile network gear maker Ericsson (ERICb.ST), which said it was on-track for 2020 targets as second-quarter profit matched.

The pan-European stocks benchmark slipped 0.07% at 0711 GMT, in what could be its first day of decline in four days.