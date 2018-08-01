FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
August 1, 2018 / 7:47 AM / in an hour

European shares flat as earnings optimism overtakes trade war fears

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - European shares were flat on Wednesday as a fresh batch of corporate earnings offset mixed signals on the U.S.-China trade conflict.

FILE PHOTO - The German share price index, DAX board, is seen at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Tilman Blasshofer

At 0711 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 was flat, Germany's DAX .GDAXI had gained 0.1 percent and France's CAC 40 .FCHI was up 0.3 percent.

European financials were one the few sectors in the black after France’s BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) reported forecast-beating second-quarter profits and saw its shares rise 0.6 percent.

Lloyds Banking (LLOY.L) rose 2 percent after reporting pre-tax profit for the first half of 2018 jumped by 23 percent.

The travel and leisure .SXTP index was also in positive territory as shares in Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) rose 7 percent after second-quarter results beat estimates.

Basic materials was the worst-performing sector, down 1.6 percent. Copper prices slid on reports the United States may propose a higher 25 percent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese imports.

Reporting by Julien Ponthus, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.