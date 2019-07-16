European shares flat, Bayer boosted by new Roundup ruling

FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, July 15, 2019. REUTERS/Staff/File Photo

(Reuters) - European shares opened little changed on Tuesday as investors looked to a deluge of second quarter earnings releases and a batch of macroeconomic indicators for more signs on a slowing global and euro zone economy.

Shares in German chemicals company Bayer (BAYGn.DE) rose 2.2% after a U.S. judge slashed the damages awarded to a California man who blamed its Roundup weed killer for his cancer, propping up Germany's DAX .GDAXI index.

The pan-European stocks benchmark was flat at 0707 GMT, with UK jobs and wages data, Italy’s June inflation and Germany’s ZEW business sentiment index for July all expected in the morning session.

Software and technology company SAP (SAPG.DE), semiconductor player ASML (ASML.AS) and drugmaker Novartis (NOVN.S) are all among those due to report second-quarter results this week.