European shares in tentative rebound after sell-off, HSBC shines

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, October 26, 2018. REUTERS/Staff

LONDON (Reuters) - European shares, set for their worst monthly performance since August 2015, opened in positive territory on Monday in a tentative rebound from a sell-off which has pushed them to a level not seen since December 2016.

At 0821 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.5 percent with most bourses firmly in the black but the opening of the Paris CAC 40 was delayed due to technical issues.

Sentiment remains however fragile with U.S. stock futures trading in the red and ongoing worries about China’s slowing economy previously weighing on Asian shares.

The banking sector was best-performing, up 1.15 percent with HSBC up 3.6 percent after Europe’s biggest bank by assets posted a higher-than-expected 28 percent rise in third-quarter profit.