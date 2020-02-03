Business News
February 3, 2020 / 8:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

European shares inch higher on Brexit relief; Coronavirus fears cap gains

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Staff/File Photo

(Reuters) - European shares opened a tad higher on Monday as investors were relieved that the UK finally exited the EU, although concerns over the growing Chinese coronavirus dampened enthusiasm.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3% by 0803 GMT.

Britain officially left the EU on Friday, ending years of financial and political uncertainty over the exit. Blue-chip British stocks .FTSE added 0.2%.

However, the likely economic fallout from a virus outbreak in China kept buying constrained, especially given that Chinese stock indexes crashed upon opening after a long holiday.

Technology .SX8P was the best performer among the European regional subindexes, adding about 0.9%.

Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

