European shares inch lower on doubts over COVID-19 vaccine

(Reuters) - European shares headed lower on Wednesday after a downbeat session on Wall Street, as doubts over a potential COVID-19 vaccine reignited fears about the slow recovery from a looming global recession.

The pan-European STOXX 600 dropped 0.3% by 0708 GMT in its second day of fall, with banks .SX7P, telecoms .SXKP and travel & leisure .SXTP sector stocks leading the decline.

Wall Street indexes fell more than 1% overnight after a media report questioned the validity of the results of U.S. drugmaker Moderna’s (MRNA.O) coronavirus vaccine trial that had sent stock markets soaring on Monday.

In a bright spot, shares of British retailer Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) jumped 5.2% after saying that it would accelerate its latest turnaround programme as it dealt with the fallout from the coronavirus crisis and reported a 21% fall in annual profit.