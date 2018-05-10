FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 10, 2018 / 7:39 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

European shares led lower by BT; RBS rallies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - European shares fell in early trading on Thursday with BT leading declines after the UK phone company reported disappointing results and announced plans to cut thousands of jobs.

The German share price index, DAX board, is seen at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Tilman Blasshofer

Gains in RBS (RBS.L) following a multi-billion deal to settle a U.S. investigation of the bank’s bond sales, and a solid update from Italy’s biggest bank UniCredit (CRDI.MI) buoyed the banking sector, helping the pan-European STOXX 600 limit losses to 0.1 percent.

BT (BT.L) shares fell 6.7 percent after saying it was cutting 13,000 jobs, the latest attempt by Britain’s biggest telecoms group to rebuild after an accounting scandal and a downturn in trading.

Traders said its latest results showed revenue and dividend short of expectations while its full-year guidance disappointed.

    RBS rallied 5.2 percent after it agreed to pay a smaller-than-expected $4.9 billion to resolve a U.S. investigation into its sale of mortgage-backed securities.

    Its gains helped the UK’s FTSE index edge ahead 0.1 percent, outperforming other European bourses ahead of a Bank of England policy meeting expected to keep interest rates on hold.

    Among other country benchmarks, Italy's FTSE MIB .FTMIB fell 0.6 percent, as bond yields jumped to a seven-week high on an increased possibility that a government of anti-establishment parties will take power.

    Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Larry King

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.