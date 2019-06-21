European shares pause after 5% surge, Iran tensions weigh

FILE PHOTO - The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Staff

(Reuters) - Rising tensions between the United States and Iran helped halt European stock market gains on Friday after a strong run driven by signals from major central banks that they are on the verge of more action to prop up a slowing global economy.

The New York Times reported on Friday that U.S. President Donald Trump had approved military strikes against Iran in retaliation for shooting down a U.S. drone, before pulling back from launching the attacks.

That drove Asian stock markets lower overnight and kept the pan-European STOXX 600 index, up nearly 5% so far this month, flat at opening.

The telecom sector was an outperformer, up 0.4% after Telecom Italia signed an agreement that opened the door to talks on integrating its fiber optic network with that of smaller rival Open Fiber, including a possible merger.