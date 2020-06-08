European shares pull back from 3-month highs after rally

FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Staff

(Reuters) - European shares retreated from three-month highs on Monday, as investors locked in some profits following a strong rally last week on hopes of a post-coronavirus recovery.

The pan-European STOXX 600 declined 0.8% by 0709 GMT, led lower by personal and household goods .SXQP, healthcare .SXDP and retail .SXRP sectors.

The pull back came after U.S. tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC breached its intraday record high on Friday and the STOXX 600 closed 14% below its all-time high as improving economic data and fresh stimulus measures lent weight to hopes that the worst is behind.

AstraZeneca (AZN.L) slipped 1.8% after Bloomberg reported it had approached U.S. rival Gilead Sciences (GILD.O) about a possible merger to form one the world’s largest drug companies.

German card payments company Wirecard (WDIG.DE) dropped 4.1% after prosecutors opened proceedings against its entire management board as part of a market manipulation probe.

Oil majors Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), BP (BP.L) and Total (TOTF.PA) rose between 0.5% and 3% as crude prices climbed after major producers agreed to extend a deal on record output cuts. [O/R]