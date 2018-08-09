FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2018

European shares retreat as trade fears, sanctions on Russia weigh

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - European shares retreated across a number of sectors on Thursday as a new batch of corporate earnings triggered sharp price swings but failed to dispel fears about a tense geopolitical context with the China-U.S. trade tensions and new sanctions against Russia.

Traders work at Frankfurt's stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

At 0725 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.4 percent with heavy losses in Paris and London where the CAC 40 and the FTSE both slipped 0.6 percent.

The on-going corporate season also prompted steep moves among companies publishing second-quarter results.

German sportswear firm Adidas posted the best performance after it reported a better-than-expected second quarter and saw its shares jump 9 percent.

Still in Germany, TUI shares fell 8 percent after its third-quarter results disappointed as it blamed a summer heatwave keeping Europeans at home instead of traveling.

Investors also welcomed news that the chief executive of Pandora’s CEO was stepping down, days after a profit warning and announcement of job cuts.

Shares in the Danish jewelry maker surged 6.5 percent.

