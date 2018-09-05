European shares retreat at the open, trade tensions bite

LONDON (Reuters) - European shares opened lower on Wednesday as continuing trade tensions and spreading worries about emerging market currencies cut investor appetite for risky assets.
At 0728 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.4 percent, with losses spread across industry sectors and trading centers.
A number of corporate announcements triggered strong swings, notably in BioMerieux (BIOX.PA).
The French pharmaceutical group was the best performer on the index, up 8.3 percent after better than expected first-half results and a raised 2018 outlook.
In the same sector, Bayer (BAYGn.DE) fell 3 percent after reporting a disappointing 3.9 percent gain in underlying core earnings for the quarter.
Another French firm was also among the highest risers. Outdoor advertising group JCDecaux (JCDX.PA) added 6.8 percent after a rating upgrade by BofA Merrill.
Snuff and cigar maker Swedish Match (SWMA.ST) fell 5.2 pct after an institutional investor sold a stake of 4.3 million shares at a discount.
Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Editing by Catherine Evans