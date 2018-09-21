European shares rise as trade relief rally shows it has legs

LONDON (Reuters) - European shares rose strongly at the open on Friday, extending their gains from the previous session as a relief rally due to easing fears of a trade war helped Wall Street hit record highs, while Asian shares also rose further overnight.
At 0730 GMT, euro zone blue chips <STOXX 50E> were up 0.7 percent and heading into a 10th straight session of gains, a performance not seen since 1997.
Germany's DAX .GDAXI , home to some of the continent's mightiest exporters, was up 0.7 percent while autos, miners and banks were the top gainers across European bourses.
Within the pan-European STOXX 600 STOXX, shares in British industrial technology firm Smiths (SMIN.L) posted the worst performance, dropping 9 percent after its full-year profit missed analysts’ estimates.
Just Eat (JE.L) lost 5.5 percent after a report said Uber was in early talks to buy Deliveroo, potentially giving it a major rival in the food delivery business.
