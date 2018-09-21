European shares rise as trade relief rally shows it has legs

LONDON (Reuters) - European shares rose strongly at the open on Friday, extending their gains from the previous session as a relief rally due to easing fears of a trade war helped Wall Street hit record highs, while Asian shares also rose further overnight.

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Staff

At 0730 GMT, euro zone blue chips <STOXX 50E> were up 0.7 percent and heading into a 10th straight session of gains, a performance not seen since 1997.

Germany's DAX .GDAXI , home to some of the continent's mightiest exporters, was up 0.7 percent while autos, miners and banks were the top gainers across European bourses.

Within the pan-European STOXX 600 STOXX, shares in British industrial technology firm Smiths (SMIN.L) posted the worst performance, dropping 9 percent after its full-year profit missed analysts’ estimates.

Just Eat (JE.L) lost 5.5 percent after a report said Uber was in early talks to buy Deliveroo, potentially giving it a major rival in the food delivery business.