European shares rise for third straight session

FILE PHOTO: A share trader checks his screens at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

(Reuters) - European shares rose for the third straight session on Tuesday, building on a recovery since late last week as British drugmaker AstraZeneca surged on results of a late-stage study.

Shares of the drugmaker (AZN.L) rose 1.5% after the company said its diabetes drug Farxiga met the main goal of the study for the treatment of patients with heart failure.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.1% by 0712 GMT, with London's FTSE 100 .FTSE outperforming.

Pandora A/S (PNDORA.CO) jumped 6.4% to the top of the STOXX 600 index on Tuesday after the Danish jewelry maker maintained its full-year guidance.

However, a fall in bank shares .SX7P and auto parts makers .SXAP capped gains.