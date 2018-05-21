European shares rise on easing trade worries, Italian bargain hunting

MILAN (Reuters) - European shares rose on Monday as easing trade war worries lifted the dollar, supporting exporters, while selling pressure on Italian stocks calmed down after a painful week, as markets awaited developments in the creation of a new government.

FILE PHOTO: The German share price index, DAX board, is seen at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4 percent by 0914 GMT, hovering near its highest level in over 3 months, while the FTSE 100 .FTSE hit a new record high, as strength in the dollar supported the internationally exposed index.

“The feel-good factor from the trade war truce bolstered risk sentiment and a weaker pound delivered the usual shot of adrenalin for the blue chips,” said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com.

The dollar hit a fresh five-month high on relief that U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin declared the U.S.-China trade war “on hold” following their agreement to suspend the tariff threats.

While activity was reduced by the closure of some markets, including Germany, for Whit Monday, bargain hunting supported Italian stocks, even though some investors warned about the risk of rushing back into the market.

Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and League parties will seek the backing of the president later on Monday for a prime minister to lead a government whose plans to jack up spending were roiling financial markets.

“I would wait before considering the current phase of widening spreads and stock losses as an interesting buying opportunity,” said JCI Capital portfolio manager Alessandro Balsotti.

Shares in banks BPER Banca (EMII.MI) and UBI (UBI.MI) and carmaker Fiat Chrysler (FCHA.MI) were the top gainers on the FTSE MIB benchmark index, while only drugmaker Recordati (RECI.MI) traded in negative territory.

Italy's FTSE MIB .FTMIB benchmark index suffered its biggest one-week loss since early March on Friday on worries the new government could relax fiscal discipline.

On Monday the index was still down 0.5 percent but due to a number of stocks, including heavyweight bank Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI), going ex-dividend. Stripping out that effect the FTSE MIB would be trading higher. Intesa rose 1.5 percent.

FTSE MIB futures IFSc1 rose 1.3 percent.

Elsewhere, Ryanair (RYA.I) fell as much as 3.1 percent at the open. The Irish airline reported a record annual profit as it brushed off a rostering mess-up that forced it to cancel flights and sparked a dispute with pilots, but warned profits would fall back in the coming year due to higher costs and no fare growth.

Its shares however pared all losses and rose 2.6 percent.

“Despite all this pessimism (zero H2 fare visibility), investors are taking the news in their stride. Perhaps because none of this is actually news: oil prices continue to rise and staff talks are ongoing,” said Artjom Hatsaturjants, research analyst at Accendo Markets.