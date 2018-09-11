European shares seek to extend bounce but trade woes weigh

MILAN (Reuters) - European shares attempted to extend gains in early trading on Tuesday but uncertainty over a trade dispute between Washington and Beijing continued to keep investors on edge.

General view of the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The STOXX 600 was up 0.1 percent by 0733 GMT, as gains among oil majors on stronger crude prices offset a weaker basic materials sector. The pan-European index is up more than 1 percent from the five-month lows hit last week.

Germany's exporter-heavy DAX .GDAXI index gained 0.1 percent, while a stronger pound on bets of a Brexit deal weighed on the UK's FTSE 100, which was down 0.2 percent.

Among single stocks, Amer Sports (AMEAS.HE) rallied 11 percent on takeover talk. Finnish newspaper Kauppalehti cited a Bloomberg story saying Chinese firm Anta Sports Products was considering buying the Finnish company.

Ubisoft (UBIP.PA) was another strong gainer, up 5.2 percent with traders citing a broker upgrade, while solid updates pushed industrial equipment rental firm Ashtead (AHT.L) and asset manager Partners Group (PGHN.S) up 3 and 4 percent respectively.

Steel giant ArcelorMittal (MT.AS) led fallers, down 2.7 percent after it raised its bid for India’s debt-laden Essar Steel in competition with Russia’s VTB (VTBR.MM) and Vedanta Resources (VED.L).