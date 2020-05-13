Business News
May 13, 2020 / 7:27 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

European shares slide as virus fears persist, banks drop

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Staff

(Reuters) - European shares fell on Wednesday, as investors feared a surge in COVID-19 cases after several hard-hit countries started to ease lockdowns, while rising U.S.-China tensions also dented sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.1% by 0710 GMT, with banks proving a drag after a slew of negative updates.

Shares in Germany’s Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) slid 3.2% and Dutch bank ABN Amro (ABNd.AS) dropped 5.3% after swinging to a loss in the first quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic drove up loan loss provisions.

Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) dropped 4.4% on news that top managers will waive one month of fixed pay in an effort to cut costs.

Investors also witnessed the biggest deal involving a European buyer collapse due to the market dislocation caused by the pandemic.

Shares in Exor (EXOR.MI), the holding firm of Italy’s Agnelli family, fell 4.3% as French insurer Covea walked away from its planned $9 billion purchase of PartnerRe, the Bermuda-based reinsurer owned by Exor.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below