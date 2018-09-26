European shares steady ahead of Fed's expected rate hike

LONDON (Reuters) - European shares broadly held their ground on Wednesday morning following limited gains on Asian stock markets ahead of a widely expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve in the United States.
The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.03 percent by 0717 GMT after rising during the previous session with energy stocks buoyed by Brent crude prices at four-year highs.
The top gainer on the STOXX was France’s Bouygues (BOUY.PA) after the stock was upgraded to overweight by JP Morgan.
A rating cut by Barclays prompted the worst lost of the index with Belgium’s Telenet (TNET.BR) down 4.6 percent.
In the banking sector, Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) lost 1.4 percent after a report said it has looked at a theoretical scenario of merging with UBS (UBSG.S). The Swiss bank lost 1.5 percent.
