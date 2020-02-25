European shares steady as selling pressure eases

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Staff

(Reuters) - European shares bounced back on Tuesday after recording their worst losses since June 2016 in the previous session, with investors assessing the economic hit of a coronavirus outbreak that has spread far beyond China.

Markets across the globe attempted to stabilize, with the pan-European STOXX 600 index rising 0.6%.

After a 5.4% tumble on Monday, Milan-listed shares .FTMIB rose 0.6%. Italy is struggling with the worst flare-up of coronavirus cases in Europe, with 220 cases reported and seven dead.

Airline stocks, which took the biggest hit on Monday, edged higher. Lufthansa (LHAG.DE), EasyJet (EZJ.L) and Ryanair (RYA.I) rose between 0.6% and 1.4%.

Prudential Plc (PRU.L) rose 2.9% after hedge fund Third Point LLC amassed a more than $2 billion stake and called on the British insurer to split into two companies.