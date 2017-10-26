European shares steady at four-week low; Nokia plunges after results

MILAN (Reuters) - European shares steadied near 4-week lows on Thursday as investors digested a raft of mixed earning updates and awaited the European Central Bank’s decision on monetary policy.

The German share price index, DAX board, is seen at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Staff/Remote

Nokia (NOKIA.HE) was the biggest faller, down 14 percent, after the Finnish firm reported weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings from its mainstay networks gear business, saying the market had turned more challenging.

“Difficult to say at this stage how much lower consensus could go given all the negative wording on 2018”, Morgan Stanley analysts said.

Nokia's decline helped drag the pan-European STOXX 600 index down 0.1 percent by 0715 GMT, while UK's FTSE 100 .FTSE inched up 0.1 percent and Spain's IBEX .IBEX fell 0.2 percent, as uncertainty over the Catalonia crisis weighed.

Banks .SX7P were among the biggest sectoral fallers, down 0.6 percent with Barclays (BARC.L) tumbling 5 percent after it posted a worse than expected profit before tax for the third quarter of 1.1 billion pounds ($1.5 billion) due to a weak trading performance in its investment bank.

Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) also fell 2 percent. Germany’s flagship lender posted a 10 percent drop in revenue in the third-quarter as it grapples with a major restructuring in a weak market.

Losses in Nokia and banks, however, were nearly offset by gains among companies including MTU Aero Engines (MTXGn.DE), Neste (NESTE.HE) and STMicro (STM.PA) following strong results.

A key focus later in the day will be the ECB’s policy decision. The central bank is all but certain to cut back on its bond-buying stimulus, taking its biggest step yet in unwinding years of loose monetary policy.