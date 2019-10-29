Business News
October 29, 2019 / 8:35 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

European shares take a pause, focus turns to earnings

2 Min Read

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Staff

(Reuters) - European shares retreated from a near two-year high on Tuesday as investors parsed through a mixed bag of earnings, with optimism surrounding the U.S.-China trade progress and Brexit keeping losses in check.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.2% at 0813 GMT after scaling a 21-month high in the previous session, boosted by trade optimism and tracking gains on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 hit a record high. [.N]

The oil and gas sector .SXEP fell 0.5%, dragged down by British energy firm BP (BP.L), which reported a sharp drop in third-quarter profits, hurt by weaker oil prices and lower production.

Another set of disappointing numbers came from paper firm Stora Enso (STERV.HE), down 7%, dragging down peers Mondi (MNDI.L) and Smurfit Kappa (SKG.I), after reporting a drop in quarterly profit and warning about global political uncertainties.

On the other hand, shares of German healthcare group Fresenius (FREG.DE) gained 3% to top the STOXX index after beating revenue expectations on strong sales in emerging markets and growth in its dialysis unit.

Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh and Lisa Pauline Mattackal; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

