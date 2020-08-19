European shares weaken after Wall Street rally as growth worries persist

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Staff

(Reuters) - European stocks slipped on Wednesday, failing to draw strength from a record run for Wall Street’s S&P 500, as investors feared a resurgence in coronavirus cases could dent a nascent economic recovery in the continent.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.1% by 0715 GMT, with utilities .SX6P, mining .SXPP and oil and gas .SXEP leading losses.

BP (BP.L), Total TOTF.PE and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) were down between 0.4% and 1% as crude prices slid on concerns about U.S. fuel demand. [O/R]

Trillions in dollars of stimulus and a rally in technology stocks helped the S&P 500 confirm a bull market on Tuesday, but doubts over the strength of a global recovery from the health crisis limited gains across other markets. [GLOB/MKTS]

Several countries in Europe imposed fresh travel curbs due to a pick-up in coronavirus cases.

German utility group RWE (RWEG.DE) fell 5.2% as it launched a share issue to finance its purchase of wind turbine maker Nordex’s (NDXG.DE) project development pipeline.

Shipping group Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) jumped 5.6% as it reinstated full-year earnings guidance above its previous forecast.