Business News
August 19, 2020 / 7:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

European shares weaken after Wall Street rally as growth worries persist

2 Min Read

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Staff

(Reuters) - European stocks slipped on Wednesday, failing to draw strength from a record run for Wall Street’s S&P 500, as investors feared a resurgence in coronavirus cases could dent a nascent economic recovery in the continent.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.1% by 0715 GMT, with utilities .SX6P, mining .SXPP and oil and gas .SXEP leading losses.

BP (BP.L), Total TOTF.PE and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) were down between 0.4% and 1% as crude prices slid on concerns about U.S. fuel demand. [O/R]

Trillions in dollars of stimulus and a rally in technology stocks helped the S&P 500 confirm a bull market on Tuesday, but doubts over the strength of a global recovery from the health crisis limited gains across other markets. [GLOB/MKTS]

Several countries in Europe imposed fresh travel curbs due to a pick-up in coronavirus cases.

German utility group RWE (RWEG.DE) fell 5.2% as it launched a share issue to finance its purchase of wind turbine maker Nordex’s (NDXG.DE) project development pipeline.

Shipping group Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) jumped 5.6% as it reinstated full-year earnings guidance above its previous forecast.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below