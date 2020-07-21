Business News
European stock index futures gain after EU stimulus deal

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Staff

(Reuters) - European stock index futures rose on Tuesday after European Union leaders reached a “historic” deal on a massive stimulus plan for their coronavirus-hit economies.

Summit chairman Charles Michel tweeted “Deal” shortly after the 27 leaders finally reached an agreement at a 0315 GMT plenary session.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures STXEc1 were up 0.5%, while German DAX futures FDXc1 and FTSE futures FFIc1 gained 0.7% and 0.4%, respectively.

Hopes for a deal as well as positive data from an array of COVID-19 vaccine candidates had lifted the pan-European STOXX 600 index higher on Monday.

Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

