European stocks flat as upbeat earnings offset U.S. stimulus doubts

(Reuters) - European stocks hovered near a two-week high on Wednesday as upbeat earnings reports from UK’s Tesco and Germany’s Dialog Semiconductor helped offset uncertainties surrounding a fresh U.S. stimulus package.

FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Staff

Asian stocks and U.S. futures also recovered from sharp losses that were sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly calling off talks with Democratic lawmakers on the coronavirus relief legislation until after the election. [.N]

Later on, Trump urged Congress to provide $1,200 stimulus checks for Americans and other support for airlines and small businesses.

“You can look at this as partly a negotiating tactic,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda in London. “You call off talks now in the hopes that the Democrats will cede a little bit a ground. But I’m sceptical we’ll get one before the election.”

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was trading flat, with banks .SX7P, insurers .SXIP and energy companies .SXEP retreating after a rally in the previous session.

The benchmark hit a two-week high earlier this week on reports of progress in Trump’s health after he tested positive for COVID-19, although trading has been choppy amid uncertainties about the November election.

Britain's biggest supermarket chain Tesco TSCO.L gained 2.2% as it reported a jump in sales and forecast full-year retail operating profit to be at least the same level as 2019-20.

Dialog Semiconductor DLGS.DE rose 2.4% after it forecast better-than-expected revenue in its third quarter.

Beverages companies AB InBev ABI.BR, Heineken HEIN.AS, and Pernod Ricard PERP.PA rose between 2.5% and 3% after Jefferies upgraded the stocks to "buy", while double upgrading Diageo DGE.L.

Swedish audiobook streaming group Storytel STORYb.ST was up 4.3% after it beat its third-quarter forecast for subscriber growth and streaming revenue.

Nexi NEXII.MI slid 5.1% after top shareholder Mercury UK Holdco said it was selling 13.4% of its stake in the Italian payments group, a day after Nexi announced a merger with rival SIA.

Tour operator TUI TUIT.LTUIGn.DE fell 4.7% after it named Sebastian Ebel as its new finance chief.